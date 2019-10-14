Happy thanksgiving! (PHOTO)

The editors of Torontovka sincerely and heartily congratulates you with the Day of thanksgiving!

Let this day will bring you a lot of pleasant moments and family smiles, family comfort, happiness and kindness, friendly gatherings, fun and joy. We wish to spend this holiday in a circle of close-knit family in an atmosphere of love and understanding, for a hearty and delicious table at emotional conversations and great music, with happy memories and warm hopes.

Happy thanksgiving!