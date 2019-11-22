Happy together: Irina Shayk with her daughter Leah in new York
Paparazzi keeping my eye on 33-year-old Irina Shayk, which is almost every day can meet in new York on a walk with her daughter. The supermodel is enjoying motherhood and spends a lot of time with two-year-old Leah. The previous day fresh pictures of the mother and child circled the media.
If you believe the insiders, the Irina after breaking up with the girl’s father, 44-year-old Bradley Cooper, is in no hurry to start a new relationship.
She’s not Dating anyone. Spends all his free time with his daughter — said the PAL model.
But the shortage of news from the life of Sheik always compensates for her work. Irina continues long-term cooperation with fashion brands and is accepting new proposals. So, a few days ago she shared on the social network selfie taken at the shoot for Intimissimi. Shayk is a clothes line Italian brand for almost a decade. And, judging by the pictures from backstage, continues to be the face of its advertising campaigns.