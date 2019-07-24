Happy Zhanna badoeva has published a rare photo with his Italian spouse

Zhanna badoeva noted that for her the most important is a favorite of people around.

Zhanna badoeva rarely publishes photos with her husband Basil by Melnichny, believing that family life needs to stay out of the cameras and a large audience. And sometimes leading pleases fans of rare pictures with her husband. It happened the other day. Blog Jeanne came a gentle shot where she poses with Basil, and under the photo, the star admitted that family happiness is far more important than any material possessions.

“That simple human relations are the most important and give the most complete happiness. No one, it turns out, was not canceled. Helicopters, Islands, diamonds, bursts of emotions is all well and good, but human care produces a much greater impression,” said Jeanne.

