“Hard to lose”: Anna Rizatdinova commented on the results “Tanzu s with a stars”
Famous gymnast, bronze medalist of the Olympic games Anna Rizatdinova, unexpectedly took the second place in show “Dances with stars z”, spoke about the results of the final. Athlete, which he called the strongest member of the cast, as a result of high evaluation of the jury, but the smaller the support of the audience, eventually took second place. Looks like it was a shock for Anne and her partner. After the announcement of the results she did not hold back tears live. And in the morning with sports exposure she commented on the finale, thanking everyone for their support.
“So ended our journey called “z Dances with stars”. Me as the athlete of course it is very difficult to lose. But at the same time, I understand that our silver in its weight in gold!!! You know, that full satisfaction now, because I understand that we did everything that depended on us!!! Our dear viewers, we thank you!!! I thought that will go on the air so fifth. Athletes do not know in our country, but you have brought their pens to the finals… All hugged and kissed ❤” — wrote Anna in the photo, which she and her partner Alexander Prokhorov holding the Cup.
Followers of Anna in the comments call them the best pair and do not spare compliments.
