Hard work: a colleague Botchkareva has responded to her arrest
One of the Directors of “Happy together,” actor George Dronov does not believe in the guilt of the actress Natalia Bochkareva, which were detained on the eve of cocaine.
As informs the Internet-portal “the Rise”, the drones said that is not the actress with drugs.
“I honestly don’t believe it. Don’t believe that this is it. Work on the series was very heavy. There are no prerequisites for this was not. And I can’t associate with Botchkareva some drugs. Just can not” — said the Director.
According to the neighbors star, who lives in the Moscow five-storey building, it was never seen intoxicated. Always polite, Hello.
According to “Moskovsky Komsomolets”, Natalia Bochkareva stopped in the night from Friday to Saturday. The actress allegedly was so nervous and after the issue of the presence of prohibited substances got from the back left pocket package with a white substance and put it under pants.
The traffic police summoned the investigative team and pack pulled in front of witnesses. The actress suggested to pass a test for intoxication, but she refused. The substance was taken for examination, and I brought Department. Examination showed that the powder from a package of cocaine is a mass of 0.69 g Was prosecuted, and the actress has issued two administrative Protocol. I was released under recognizance not to leave.
in which she admitted that in Ukraine it comfortably and also talked about loving Ukrainian fat, which buys during each visit.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter