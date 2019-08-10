Hard work six times accelerates aging
Experts have found that hard work or study is about six times can accelerate the aging process of DNA cells.
There are two main mechanisms that are open at the moment, which play the most important role in the process of cellular aging. Age of cells is determined by the telomere length. It’s the end portions of chromosomes, which decrease in aging cells. In older people the telomeres is about four times shorter than with the young.
Power plants of cells – mitochondria provide cells with energy, and are also responsible for starting the destruction process, if something went wrong. In a young body damage often eliminated, but the older a person is, the more damage it cells accumulate and mitochondrial function is disturbed. As a result of damaged cells may be able to share.
Scientists from the University of Michigan invited 250 students to participate in the experiment. Before beginning the study, students measured the length of telomeres. After the examinations they were again invited to the study. During this time, the aging DNA of the students has accelerated to an average of six times.
This allowed the scientists to conclude that hard work or study, like other long-lasting stress can accelerate the aging process of cells.