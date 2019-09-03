Hardcore 720S from McLaren 675LT is preparing to replace
After a recent spy video of the new version of the McLaren 720S with a long tail in the form of a prototype was caught again during testing.
A test mule, which appeared in the photographs, in all likelihood, equipped with the aerodynamic kit, which will be installed on the production version, as well as the frame, along with a deeper front splitter, additional wings and a small rear spoiler.
It is assumed that the production-ready car will have a large rear diffuser and extended the active rear wing that corresponds to the model with a long tail.
It is expected that McLaren will launch 750LT somewhere in the middle of 2020. The name is still not confirmed, but considering the previous models of McLaren LT and the right decision to raise two-stroke 4.0-liter V8 with 720 HP to 750 HP, it is most likely correct designation.
Currently 720S is considered one of the fastest and most capable supercars on sale, regardless of price. To make it even faster seems like a big problem, but not for engineers Woking.
The revision of the power plant will also include an updated seven-speed gearbox with dual clutch for even faster shifting, and a loud exhaust, while the hydraulic suspension track car will get revised settings.
Transformation LT also includes weight reduction, which is achieved with new interior trim and equipment of ultralight carbon bucket seats with racing seat belts.
It is expected that McLaren will use some tricks borrowed from Senna and it will be interesting to see how close they will allow 750 LT to get to the flagship giperkara.