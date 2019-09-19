Hardcore erotica: Olga Sumskaya has excited fans of a photo from 30 years ago
Ukrainian actress Olga Sumskaya has pleased fans old photo in a bathing suit.
“A few memories. 1988, Poltava, situated on the Vorskla”, — she signed the.
Fans of the actress were surprised. “In those years, hard erotica. I was seventeen then,” — says one of them. “Well, not so hard” — said Sumi, and one of her fans even demanded “an insolent man” apology.
Other fans called Sumy Queen and beauty and admire the harmony of shapes.
By the way, at 53 Sumi continues to be beautiful. She even wrote a book to tell women how she manages to maintain a youthful appearance.
The secrets of beauty, which says the actress, known to all: to move a lot, eat healthy foods, do not abuse alcohol.
Earlier, 53-year-old Salma Hayek admired the gorgeous figure in swimsuit.
