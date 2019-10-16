Hardcore McLaren 620R caught photospin
McLaren is going to build a race car GT4 on the basis of 600LT, known under the index 620R.
The novelty managed to catch during the road test: on spy photos is clearly visible the design of the new McLaren, which have a distinctly separate “chips” limited edition McLaren MSO X.
We also see a redesigned front bumper with wings-kanatami edges, roof vent, rear spoiler and vents on the hood.
Changes were made to the exhaust system and the design of the wheels was very specific. Probably because of an ultralight material such as the same magnesium. Engineers have worked hard over the suspension of the car.
In the motion leads McLaren 620R 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8, which we know from 600LT, however, he becomes more powerful. Called a figure of 620 HP the Interior while the third is not lit.
Inside the car expect to see racing seats-ladles shestietazhnyj belts. Edition McLaren 620R limited, and its cost will be higher than 600LT.
More details we learn only next year. To become owners of new items will be able to only selected customers of the brand, which will send out special invitations.