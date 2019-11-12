Harden broke the record of Michael Jordan 30 years ago
November 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
James Harden
The attacking defender “Houston rockets” James harden gave the best performance indicator at the end of the opening 10 games of the regular season, according to ESPN.com.
Harden scored 39 points in the away match with “New Orleans” (122:116) and reached an average of 37.3 points after 10 games at the start of the season.
Thus, were the result surpassed the legendary Michael Jordan in the season 1988/89 – 36.9 points.
Recall that in the regular championship of NBA of last season, harden scored 30 points in 18 matches in a row.