Hardly moved language: Pugachev and the scientist disgraced in Jurmala (video)
The Network got a “funny” video in which an old friend Alla Pugacheva and Laima Vaikule cheerfully spending time, however, the word given to them with difficulty.
The video in your Instagram account published Maxim Galkin.
As you know, Alla this year was graced by the presence of the international festival “Rendezvous” in Jurmala, which has been organized already for many years performs her old friend Laima Vaikule. This time the music festival on the shores of the Baltic sea was also visited by Alexander Revva, Valery Meladze, Sergey Lazarev and other stars.
But hot turned out it was the closing of the festival. Lime has invited Alla to their rendezvous. And, apparently, it failed.
Video girlfriend looks tired, happy and… drunk.
“I drank a little, — says Alla. — But ate a lot”. “Nothing like that! — retorted lime. — We were drinking but not eating!”
At the end of the video Pugachev says hi to Israel, as noted Vaikule — boyfriend, but after a surprised cry Galkin has tried to rectify the situation and noted that Donna still said Hello to his fan.
Apparently Maxim did not appreciate the mental mention of a certain fan, so I decided to humiliate the singers, put on public display very personal video where Actresses are under the influence of alcohol and vulgar joking.
View this post in Instagram
Interestingly, subscribers personal microblog Maxim Galkin took the footage for “cheers”. One of them did not occur to blame the artists for conversations “under shofe” or blame their humor on the verge of a foul. Moreover, many of them left comments in the spirit like this: “Stars are people too and deserve to relax.” Although there were those who were upset by the strange behavior of the stars.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Alla Pugacheva in mini-shorts kill me the audience in Jurmala at the final concert of the festival.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter