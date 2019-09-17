“Hare Krishna, daddy”: Anfisa Chekhov showed how to bury his father (photo)
Russian TV presenter Anfisa Chekhov has buried his father, Alexander Korsunova.
A photo on which she and her brother at the funeral of his father, Chekhov has published on his page in social network Instagram.
“My brother and me. We have different mothers, same father… which we are currently conducted in the last path. Hare Krishna, daddy, hare Rama” — he signed it the.
Anfisa also added the words from the song of rapper Busta: “When I’m gone — I’ll sing with the voices of my children and the voices of their children. We just change places, that is the law of samsara, the cycle of people”.
Note that the father of Anfisa in the past played sports, politics, was the personal driver of Vladimir Zhirinovsky, and later became hare Krishnas.
He had a difficult relationship with her daughter. According to Anfisa’s father left their mother, so she did not communicate with him. But later the man started going to shows, to give interviews and tell what famous daughter is not helping him with money. He also condemned the “immorality” of his daughter.
