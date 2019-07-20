Harlan became world champion in fencing
Ukrainian sabre fencer Olga Kharlan won gold at the world fencing championship in Budapest. In the final Ukrainka defeated Russia’s representative in the Church of the Great with the score 15:14, writes, “Sportarena”.
On the way to the final Harlan in the first three rounds consistently defeated T. Phung from Vietnam (15:2), a Georgian Face of Jijeishvili (15:9) and the representative of South Korea Choi Sujon (15:12).
In the quarterfinal Olga was stronger than another women Ukraine Alina Konashuk (15:14). In the semifinals, the Ukrainian left no chance to the Romanian Bianca Pascu (15:5).
For Harlan’s sixth gold at the world Championships and fourth in the individual sabre. Also Ukrainian – champion team competition at the Olympic games-2008 in Beijing.
We will remind, in June, Harlan won the gold medal at the European championship on fencing in Germany.