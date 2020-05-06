Harlan got on the cover of the magazine Ellе (photo)
May 6, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Olga Harlan
The legendary Ukrainian sablistka, Olympic champion of the 2008 Beijing Olga Harlan appeared on the cover of the may issue of Elle magazine.
Thus the French weekly women’s magazine about fashion, beauty, leisure and health said Olga, who last year became a four-time world champion in fencing in the individual saber.
“To be a model for Barbie and the cover girl for Elle. People, please Wake me up somebody,” wrote Harlan in his Instagram.