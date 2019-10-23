Harley Davidson autographed by the Pope was sold for 50 thousand dollars
Sunday, October 20, in the UK, a charity auction, the proceeds of which will be spent on the construction of a school and orphanage in Uganda. The main lot was recognized as a Harley Davidson motorcycle signed by Pope Francis. It was sold about 42 thousand pounds or 54.5 thousand dollars.
Auction house Bonhams, who conducted the auction, said that “the Holy Davidson” or “Unique white” was made in Germany in the workshops of the city of würzburg by special order of the Austrian society of motorcyclists “Bikers for Jesus.” Their leader Thomas Draxler decided to support the Pontifical missionary society — an organization that provides assistance to homeless and sick children in Africa.
Harley Davidson engine with a volume of 1570 CC From the standard model it features a pearl white color and gold plated elements and details. Draxler wanted that bike was in the Mexican style.
In the summer it was brought from Germany to the Vatican. Francis the idea of a charity auction liked, and the Pope signed on the gas tank.
