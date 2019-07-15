Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles promises free charging for two years
Electrify America’s automakers and encourages buyers of electric vehicles. The company, wholly owned by Volkswagen and developed in the framework of the agreement about the diesel business, has teamed up with Audi, Porsche and Lucid Motors, as well as with food stores Walmart, Firefly Grille, Kroger and others. Including Harley-Davidson, which are next on the list. Customers who bought Milwaukee motorcycle LiveWire series with elektromotoren, from August 2019 to July 2021 will receive 500 kWh free of charge for two years.
In counting it means a little more than 30 charging stations for battery LiveWire 15,5 kW or about 3 000 miles of the total mileage, based on receiving 95 miles in the combined cycle. In Gorodetskogo mode will be enough for 146 miles, and the owners will be able to travel even further for free. Not everyone can reach the limit of 500 kWh, and anyone who pays 29 799 dollars for an electric motorcycle, most likely, planning to get him his money.
Investment chart Electrify America provides for the construction of stations in 45 States and Washington within the next 30 months, each of which is located approximately 70 miles from each other. Hard numbers — 800 stations with 3,500 charging devices in 29 areas of the metro, with two cross-country routes by December 2021. Using quick charger DC battery electric motorcycle can restore 80 percent of its charge in 40 minutes, full charge occurs within 60 minutes Place for charging will be integrated into the app Harley-Davidson, but the first buyers LiveWire should have a backup plan for charging, as the infrastructure will grow along with the base of ownership.