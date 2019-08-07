Harmful drinks for teeth
Experts said that the teeth can be dangerous not only soda with sugar content. They listed harmful drinks also have a negative impact on the enamel.
Employees of the Warsaw medical University conducted a study to find out the level of impact on the dental health of various additives present in the composition of the drinks. In particular, special attention researchers have paid to the sweeteners and acid forming the taste of the product. In their basis contain stevia, rarity and cility, which can be potentially dangerous to tooth enamel, what he was talking about the results of the analysis to colleagues from Australia. Researchers from the University of Melbourne previously suggested, acidic additives soften the tooth surface by 30-50%. Of the 8 tested items drinks only 2 turned out to be relatively harmless, as they contain a lot of calcium, which neutralize the harmful effects of additives. Carrying a stake and a sugar substitute. The damage from it corresponds to the natural product.
According to the experts, wishing to protect themselves and their children owe a drink to read their composition. If it contains E330 and E338, you should not abuse the product. In addition, it is necessary to refrain after that hour of brushing, as this can cause microscopic scratches on them.