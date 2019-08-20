“Harmless” masks from fruits and vegetables can lead to serious health consequences
Facial masks from fruits and vegetables are not only ineffective, but can be really dangerous for health, said the doctor-dermatologist, cosmetologist Amin Berdova.
— Why masks from vegetables and fruits don’t work? It’s simple: the skin is a powerful barrier between the environment and you. Its functions include protection, including the ingestion of any substance, she said.
To get rid of wrinkles, acne, age spots and tighten the skin with masks made from cucumber, peach, strawberry or banana will not work. At best, the only effect of their use will be a small wetting of the upper layer of the epidermis.
— Agree that if the mask of strawberries really rejuvenated, why would women around the world resort to the help of plastic surgeons and cosmetologists, spending a lot of money — said the beautician.
She stressed that “the effectiveness of homemade masks from fruits and vegetables is not proven, thus to obtain various complications simple”. If you are not lucky, they can cause allergic reactions and even angioedema. For example, the mask of tomatoes is able to lead to a sustained redness of the face, because the tomato contains an acid that causes burns of the upper layer of the skin.
According to Begovoy, so popular homemade whitening mask with lemon juice will not help to get rid of hyperpigmentation, but aggravate the condition of the skin is quite capable.
The medic called to think about the quality of fruits and vegetables, which are sold in our stores.
— By and large, we really don’t know where to put watermelons, melons, potatoes, tomatoes and so on. Than their “stuffed” before selling it? warned Berdova.