“Harry Galkin — grandson of Philip Kirkorov”: husband Pugacheva surprised strange confession (video)

The mystery of the birth of twins at the star couple — Pugacheva and Kirkorov — from time to time, excites the imagination of Internet users. It is known that Lisa and Harry Galkina gave birth to a surrogate mother, and this fact gives the opportunity for different assumptions about the true parents of heirs to the stars, says “TV”
Because of external similarities, Harry and Philip Kirkorov appeared rumors about the fact that Philip Bedrosovich is the natural parent of the children.
In the Wake of these rumors Maxim Galkin has recorded a humorous video, cruisetravel it as a real investigation, and cited as evidence a black and white retro photos.
“Helpful members noticed that long-haired Harry suspiciously looks like Kirkorov. I know that he is my son, but the similarity is there. And then I dug deeper. Found my baby pictures. I do not recall whether you Kirkorov?” — asks Galkin and showing your baby pictures again exclaims: “why not a man!”.
In the video there is a bet from the film “the hound of the Baskervilles” where Holmes says to Watson: “That’s how you start to learn things, believe in the transmigration of souls.”
“Indeed, continues Galkin. — I am the son Kirkorov, and Harry is his grandson.”
For adding drama to the entire action Maxim recorded under the soundtrack to the film “the Secret materials”. At the end of the video Maxim walked around the room, imitating the gait of the king of pop.
Many users in the social network took this video as a joke and a hoax and stated that they believed only the inscription on the t-shirt Galkin, which reads: “I am famous in Moscow” (“I’m famous in Moscow”).
