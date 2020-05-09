‘Harry Potter house’: Daniel Radcliffe and other stars read aloud a book about a wizard
David Beckham, Stephen fry and other celebrities will read aloud the first book about Harry Potter. First up is the Daniel Radcliffe, who plays the wizard in the film series on the books by JK Rowling. Writes about this “Medusa”.
Author JK Rowling’s Wizarding World and have announced a new project designed to bring the world of Harry Potter to those who are now in isolation for pandemic coronavirus.
Starting from the 5th of may until mid-summer celebrities will each week read one Chapter from the book “Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone”.
One of the participants of the project was writer Stephen fry, who has previously voiced books about Harry Potter.
It also involved the footballer David Beckham, actor Eddie Redmayne and actress Claudia Kim, who starred in the franchise “Fantastic beasts,” the actress Noma Dumezweni, who played Hermione in the play “Harry Potter and the cursed child”, and Dakota fanning (“One day in Hollywood…”).
The first Chapter of the book “the Boy who lived” read Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Harry Potter in the movies. Watch the video with his participation at this link. In addition, audio is available on Spotify, where Radcliffe reads the first Chapter.
Entertainment website “Harry Potter house” on the Wizarding world started in April, when the world began to gradually close to the global quarantine.
