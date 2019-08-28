Harsh marketing in hilarious pics

August 28, 2019
Advertisers went a little overboard.

The sellers and manufacturers always try to introduce their products in the most beautiful and attractive. Products pictures so that the buyer made one’s mouth water, and clothing, as if it will sit perfectly on any person. Unfortunately, in reality not so great as on the packaging. Reddit users share when they trust a beautiful picture and was very disappointed. We offer you to look at the harsh reality of modern marketing, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
1. Bought veneers via the Internet

2. “My disappointment is immeasurable”

3. “I expected to see real strawberries, and got strawberry stone”

4. No variety

5. Shoes Amazon

6. Well, almost…

7. “I wanted to give the girl a cute toy”

8. Expectation and reality

9. Fried chicken taste like mold?

10. “I think I cheated”

11. “My friend bought this costume over the Internet”

12. Kills the appetite

13. Chinese Popsicle

14. Well, at least the dog liked it

15. Circle of deception

16. Nemo was tired from long journeys across the seas

17. Very crispy crackers

18. Promising packaging and the harsh reality

