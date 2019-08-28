Harsh marketing in hilarious pics
August 28, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
Advertisers went a little overboard.
The sellers and manufacturers always try to introduce their products in the most beautiful and attractive. Products pictures so that the buyer made one’s mouth water, and clothing, as if it will sit perfectly on any person. Unfortunately, in reality not so great as on the packaging. Reddit users share when they trust a beautiful picture and was very disappointed. We offer you to look at the harsh reality of modern marketing, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
1. Bought veneers via the Internet
2. “My disappointment is immeasurable”
3. “I expected to see real strawberries, and got strawberry stone”
4. No variety
5. Shoes Amazon
6. Well, almost…