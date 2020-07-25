Harvest 2020: which region is leading the grain harvest
Ukrainian farmers have already collected 20.6 million tons of grain and leguminous crops.
It is known, what the field most harvested grains and leguminous crops.
It is reported by the Ministry of economy.
“As of July 23, Ukrainian farmers have already collected 20.6 million tons of grain and leguminous crops from an area of 5.7 million hectares (38% of the forecast — ed.)”, — stated in the message.
Leaders on volumes of harvest are:
Dnepropetrovsk region (2.7 million tonnes from the area of 787 hectares (+ 761 thousand tons per week)
Zaporozhye region (2.7 million tons with an area of 776 hectares (+ 572 thousand tons per week)
Kherson region (2.5 million tons from the area of 823 hectares (+ 532 thousand tons per week)
Nikolaev region (2.5 million tons from the area of 844 hectares (+ 205 thousand tons a week)
Donetsk (2.2 million tonnes from the area of 596 thousand ha (+ 1.2 million tonnes per week).
And in the context of each crop in total we collected:
wheat — 12.8 million tons with area of 3.5 million hectares (53%);
barley — 6.4 million tons with an area of 1.7 million hectares (75%);
peas — 385 thousand tons from the area of 173 thousand hectares (74%);
Recall, Ukraine in the current marketing year (MG, July 2019 — June 2020) exported 56,2 million tons of grain, which is 13% higher than last season, when a record has been exported 49.7 million tons.
