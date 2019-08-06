Has not fulfilled election promises: residents forced the mayor to walk in a dress and ask…
Residents of a small Mexican town Wistan punished the mayor for his failure to fulfill campaign promises. For what Xavier Sebastian Jimenez Santis did not keep his word to establish the local supply, he and his assistant Louie Shades made for four days of walking in women’s clothes.
Residents broke into the office Santis and smothered him in a long dark skirt and white embroidered blouse with ruffles. And for the Tone in store pink polka dot dress.
According to the newspaper Diario de Mexico, the mayor had to obey, although he maintains his innocence. He said that the state funding was diverted to other municipalities. But his excuses do not believe. Therefore Santis and Tone forced to beg from drivers passing by cars to Finance the unrealized project. It had to allocate 158 thousand dollars. Voters demand investigation.
