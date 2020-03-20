Has opened an online bar where you can drink during the quarantine
The Petersburg Agency of shishki.collective launched Stay the Fuck Home Bar online-a bar where you can drink during quarantine and isolation, according to The Village.
The creators of the service encourage people to stay at home to avoid being infected with coronavirus (and not to spread it to others). Their project is part of a global initiative #StayTheFuckHome.
How does online bar
Stay the Fuck Home Bar consists of several “rooms”, designed for 12 people. The creators of the video conferences can invite others through special links-invitations. The website launched in English, it works on the platform Whereby.
What’s next
The creators hope that in the near future will join the project of the St. Petersburg bars, which will open to the online bar of virtual representation. The agreement with Brimborium already exists, the negotiations with the “Bear” continues. Later the service can connect and institutions from other cities and countries.
What do the founders
Creative Director of the Agency Mikhail Shishkin has explained that the idea of online bar came to his mind because of the quarantine office was closed, staff were transferred to remote work.
“The way everything just poured a glass of beer, go online, there are sitting some guys — someone from Los Angeles, someone from Estonia, someone from Kharkov from Moscow. A guy from Spain, for example, shows that the window with the wonderful Sunny weather, but nobody on the streets. So it’s a live chat, all meet, different topics are discussed,” — said Shishkin.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on entry into the United States from the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- On 13 March, the tramp of coronavirus introduced in the U.S. nationwide state of emergency.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- Trump has signed a law granting paid leave due to the coronavirus. Who can count on paid holidays, please click here.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3778
[name] => quarantine
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => karantin
)
quarantine
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 8767
[name] => bar
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => bar
)
bar
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15245
[name] => online
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => onlajn
)
online
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
The world
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28180
[name] => communication
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => obshhenie
)
communication
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark