Has the first photo of Alain Delon after stroke
In the network appeared the first photos of the famous French actor Alain Delon, who in June suffered a stroke. While he was in the clinic, there was even rumors that he had died.
To dispel all the speculation decided the son of 83-year-old Delon Alain-Fabien. He has published on his page in Instagram photo with his father. In the picture they are posing together. Alain Delon after suffering a stroke lost a lot of weight, but looks cheerful and smiling. Fabien has delighted fans of the actor the good news — he successfully restored.
“Progress every day. We could not even dream of such a recovery. He warmly thanks you all for the support you’ve been giving him”, — was written by Fabien under the photo.
We will remind, after a stroke and hemorrhage Alain Delon was recovering in a clinic in Switzerland.
