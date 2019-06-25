Has torn off a cable on the ride in India almost killed 12 people
June 25, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In India, the amusement Park broke the rope on one of the rides. 12 people almost died, according to argumenti.ru.
The incident occurred at a time when the visitors were on the tower free fall. The attraction operates according to the scheme: the trailers with the people rises to a height of 45 meters, and then sharply falls down.
In the end, during the trip, when the trailers went up to a small height, broke the safety cable. According to preliminary data, were injured 12 people. They received injuries.
We will remind, in the beginning of June in Spain due to the failure of the attraction suffered 28 people. Among them there are children.