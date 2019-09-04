Hatchback Audi A1 Sportback has accelerated in the performance Studio ABT
For a more aggressive appearance Atelier staffed hatch springs with understating of 25-30 mm. They can be combined with the base frame A1 and with sports, including optionally an electronically dampers.
In the new, second generation of hatchback Audi A1 Sportback, the company decided to reduce the range of versions. Cleaned all that before the demand was low. Three-door body? Forget. Now only five folds. Hot wheel-drive variation of the S1? In this generation it will not, development costs are not justified. Consolation to fans of a younger model from Ingolstadt has offered Studio ABT Sportsline. However, all-wheel drive it in A1 is not set, but at least crossed the older version of the hatchback.
Real decoration of this A1 — 18-inch desyatiletiya wheels ABT Sport GR with polished rim and painted in matte or gloss black to choose from.
Taken as a basis for modification of the Audi A1 Sportback 40 TFSI c six-speed “robot”. Its two-liter turboservice issuing from factory 200 HP and 320 N•m, got the ABT Power kit that includes new control unit. As a result, the output of the motor made 240 HP and 360 N•m. Not the most outstanding level, but the Studio stresses that developed this package with the requirements of the maximum endurance and reliability of the engine.
The original A1 40 TFSI is gaining a hundred places for 6.5 s (maximum speed — 235 km/h). Redrawn — for 6.3 C (240). Such dispersal is still weaker than the two “lighters” from the past generation A1: the hot hatch S1 (231 HP and 370 N•m) was done in 5.8 s, and A1 quattro (256 HP and 350 N•m) in 5.7 seconds, All thanks to four-wheel drive.