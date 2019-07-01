Hats, wings, hooves: in Colombia, started the festival of donkeys
PHOTO : Mir24.tv / Igor Medvedev
Smart Asses and like their masters: in Colombia launched a traditional festival of the Asses, transmits television channel “MIR 24”.
Animals in colorful outfits, hats and stockings marched through the streets Moniquira. Some owners have built wings, rainbow wigs, and even picked up the shoes. And while the Pets walked on the pavement, their owners competed in who is better imitates the cry of a donkey.
The festival is held in Columbia every year and it always attracts many spectators. Some come to it especially from other countries.