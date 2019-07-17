Hats Yes skirt: Megan Fox on a walk with their sons in female clothes

Another family, which for the experiments of children with wardrobe.

Children of Hollywood stars who Express themselves without reference to gender, do not cease to amaze us. Yesterday, the paparazzi photographed Megan Fox and Brian Austin Greene on a walk with his sons: the eldest of them — Noah — dressed in dresses for a long time, now it is obvious that his younger brothers are not far behind in their desire to look outside the box. Long hair, purse with Princess and girly colors in clothing, why not consider boys and, apparently, their parents.

Two years ago in an interview with the Hollywood Pipeline Brian Austin green stated its position about these experiments children and his part in it.

I often hear someone against the boy wore dresses. Hmm, I think children should be having fun. He’s not hurting anyone by wearing a dress. If he wants to, that’s cool.

On the Jimmy Kimmel show Megan Fox also expressed appreciation for the desire of sons to dress brightly and variously:

Boys can wear dresses. There are no rules. In my house they can be whoever we want.

