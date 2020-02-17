Haunted house, Nobel prize winners and the statue of Liberty: travels in new Jersey
In new Jersey there live people of different nationalities, religions and beliefs, from here hundreds of world famous artists, writers and musicians. Every town is like an isolated little America with its traditions and peculiarities, says the “Voice of America”.
To Manhattan here at hand. With a population of about 9 million people — is the most populous, the most heterogeneous and one of the most economically successful States in the US.
Seaside holiday that many Americans living on the East coast, remember in the first place, when they say “new Jersey”. Atlantic city with its casino, amusement parks and roller coasters, beach chairs and striped umbrellas on the sandy beaches, the South is not just a resort, but a real slice of old America, where the time seems stopped.
Legendary Cape May (Cape may) — the most southern point of new Jersey, is a fairytale town with well-preserved Victorian architecture. And, according to legend, the oldest resort of the United States of America. As it is the oldest resort? People that never went to rest at sea?
For the week, and especially on the weekend no one then did not go anywhere. Even from the nearest large city, Philadelphia, to get here we had three days on horseback. However, in 1863, things had changed. In Cape may railroad, and for a couple of years he became the most fashionable and crowded resort on the East coast.
In 1878, Cape may has experienced five days of terrible fire, which burned almost the whole city. It was then the site of the destroyed homes decided to build an elegant house in Victorian-style uniform.
Thanks to the efforts of the local historical society these houses and today are considered monuments of architecture, and interest in the past here is heated all the way. For example, catching the ghosts.
And if the Museum is just a mysterious Margaret, then, for example, in the Congress Hall can dwell and high spirits. Because in this huge old hotel once I stopped American presidents: Franklin pierce, James Buchanan, Ulysses Grant and Benjamin Harrison. Room it is from 859 dollars a day plus tax.
They say nobody knows Cape may better historian Harry Belange.
“My grandfather worked for the post office, and he was a Barber, says Harry. My family settled here in Cape Mae, in the 18th century. I am one of those who are called descendants of the people from the “Mayflower”.
Old theatre, main street — exactly the same as the pictures century and a half ago, wonderful smells of oysters, crabs, rolls, and pancakes with maple syrup. Cape may shows and a smart economy of the state, after all, a resort town on tourism earns $ 6.5 billion a year, attracting about 10 million tourists. Restaurants and wineries, fishing, history and culture, eco-tourism, beaches and the waterfront, the South end of the state and today one of the most exquisite and expensive places in the whole country.
Ocean, beach, boardwalk, restaurants serving fresh fish and white wine, somewhere in the distance, the abandoned casino and the historic carousel.
The city of Asbury Park is a city-the guardian one of the oldest American cultural tradition: it is here that was born the so-called the new Jersey sound. And it’s about the music.
Prescription new Jersey sound simple: a little Blues, a little jazz, a pinch of R&B and the simple image of the guy in shirt and jeans, who sings their unpretentious rock-n-roll songs about the joys and sorrows. The kings of the genre — the Italian Americans, including Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen. The latter even has an album called “greetings from Asbury Park”.
To Bruce in new Jersey are especially warmly: he, the son of a local driver and a Secretary, became a symbol of the American dream. Started regular yard guy with a guitar. Now it gathers stadiums, and the global circulation of disk amounted to 135 million.
“I think one of the most important qualities of a Bruce — that he’s a regular guy. He is very talented, famous all over the world, but here in new Jersey, he’s family. He’s the one who has grown from a small world with local musicians and achieved success,” — says the Director of the music archive Eileen Chapman.
Eileen — not just the Director of the archive of Bruce Springsteen, she is also one of the founders of the music Foundation Asbury Park. This organization fosters the unique cultural traditions of the city and helps children from poor families to study music.
New Jersey owes Italian Americans — and they are almost 20% — not only good music and tomato-Basil gradient of the local cuisine. He owes them a huge layer of mass culture, without which it is difficult to imagine modern America. Danny DeVito, Travolta, Sinatra, Germanotta (is the real name of the singer Lady Gaga) — all of them have Italian roots.
One of the most famous Kinological in all of new Jersey is the home of the fictional mobsters of Italian descent Tony Soprano, the main character of the television series “the Sopranos.” Those who watched probably remember that in almost every series he descended down the driveway in a white coat to pick up a newspaper, which the postman thoughtfully left him on the border of private property.
Newjersey Patti and Victor Retsch lived there for 32 years, including 8 years of shooting. And recently announced that it has decided to sell the property. While the experts assessed the property at 1 600 000$, the owners are confident that they will be able to sell the legendary home of at least two times more expensive.
The longer you travel across this state, the more deeply immersed in the history of his people, the more surprising its heterogeneity. New Jersey has many faces, it is full of contradictions, paradoxes and contrasts.
Camden — a city which has acquired the status of not just the most dangerous city in new Jersey, but the criminal in all of America. They say it is now better, but even 5 years ago, on every corner was selling heroin and crack. But once it was a charming American town.
“In the early and mid 70’s here we have produced the famous Campbell soup company, worked as a recording Studio Orsey, people literally lived in one or two blocks from work, says Brian Morton, coach children’s basketball team. — Life was in full swing, it was a thriving city for the middle class. And then in one moment all as if turned off”.
Brian Morton, in Camden, know and respect all.
“When I was 9, in the early 80s, the entire country experienced an economic depression. And cities like ours, suffered the most,” says the coach.
Many factories have closed, almost half of the population lost jobs in Camden gushing drugs. In the 9 years Brian tried, 12 years started not only to use but to sell, at 20 he has already been sentenced to 20 years in prison. But who could know that this is the beginning of a much brighter story.
Coming out of prison 12 years earlier, Brian was back in Camden with a firm decision to do something for the city in which adolescents have little choice between drugs and crime. His wife came home one day and said that they are moving in the city drink, sell drugs. And Brian said, “let’s create here a baseball League!”
Today it is a sports organization called “Little League baseball” is not quite small. Started with a few dozen kids, and now they are almost a thousand. As a result, his district, which was one of the most criminal in the city, was the safest.
The next stop is Princeton.
By the way, Princeton University initially simply called the College of new Jersey. It was founded in 1746 as one of the first colleges in the British colonies. It is hard to imagine that the first classes were held just in the house of the founder of the institution, the priest Jonathan Dickinson.
Today I got 75 research institutions, two national laboratories geophysical fluid dynamics and plasma physics. With the University are connected names such as Paul Krugman, John Nash, Francis Scott Fitzgerald, Haruki Murakami and Michelle Obama.
35 Nobel laureates — albert Einstein. In this unremarkable-looking house he lived from 1933 until his death in 1955.
It is particularly interesting to follow the new generations of graduates. Izzy Kasdin graduated from Princeton at age 24, still a child by the standards of the American business community, led by the local historical society.
“I then only 9 months worked as a curator and has agreed to take this position, though he was not ready for it, says Izzy. One amazing woman, my mentor, told me: “Stop thinking like a woman!” According to Harvard business school, the woman takes on the vacancy only in the event that she’s 100% confident in my skills.”
But it didn’t scare Izzy, and Vice versa, was a challenge: “Women often miss good opportunities because they do not think that their resume meets all the requirements.”
Under the leadership of Izzy a collection of things Einstein still managed to turn in a small Museum. They say that the Princeton scientist met his last love — Russian aristocrat Margarita Konenkova. Locals who caught the genius is still alive and incredibly proud of their neighbourhood, told me that, experiencing periods of separation from his beloved, he spent days sat in this chair and wrote her love notes, and even sonnets. While he smoked his famous pipe — it is also stored now here in Princeton.
Even new Jersey is called the Garden State — “Garden state”. Really, sometimes you go to place and a feeling, that only around one of the greenhouses and farm fields.
Little blue blueberry berry tall officially considered a symbol of the state of new Jersey. First, the plant has really been opened here on the East coast of North America, and secondly, the blueberry is included, probably in the hundreds of local recipes. Third, new Jersey consistently ranks in the top five most “blueberry” States of America.
The collection of this harvest is manual labor. Each berry off the Bush with your fingers. In the summer, when the blueberries ripen in new Jersey, thousands of seasonal workers.
Its box proudly displays the owner of the family business Gender Galette. His father and his four brothers started the business in 1935, right after the great depression to make ends meet. And by 1969 it was already the largest blueberry farm in the world. Business for 85 years run by the same family. Now this is Paul, his cousin and two of their nephews. Only now the farm is 5.5 square kilometers. Shopping across the country here are leaving boxes with simple fresh berries, picked and frozen.
“I always remember how my parents handed friends a box of blueberry — and these people were shining like them a million dollars gave, says Paul. But that was before. In the last 5 years our business has become very tough and competitive.”
Of the 50 States in 31 now grow blueberries. And even Canada and South America.
It’s time to go further. Just North and inland of the state, in the County where Flemington is one of the most unusual sites in new Jersey. 22-year-old chase Brickman — a child is typical of the new Jersey blue collar. Chase is working in an amazing place that turned his life into a fairy tale in the spirit of the cartoon Studio Pixar. He is a civil engineer in Park-Museum Northlandz is the longest in the USA model railway, 13 kilometers aconchego childhood.
This gypsum surreal world of mesmerizing modern children, accustomed to the gadgets. It was built by another newjersey, now 96-year-old eccentric and visionary Bruce William.
“Bruce always said that if you have a gift, no matter what — maybe you’re a good electrician, or maybe a great mechanic, and maybe the artist as he was — you in any case obliged to share his gift with the world,” says chase.
They say “industrial state” — and the imagination immediately draws the factory to the horizon, powerful factory cars and cities that grow inside plants. But new Jersey has witnessed another period of the industrial history of the United States. It should have been called romantic.
The great inventor or the entrepreneur, in General, the same Thomas Edison, the legendary scientist, who became a symbol of progress in the twentieth century, whose age was 12 million dollars, moved to new Jersey in 1876. Then around was a complete village, and he was a little-known young enthusiast. It was like an explosion of invention for invention. 1093 patent registered Edison — you can make a comparison with Silicon valley in the number of ideas.
Near modern Newark Edison actually founded its own research Institute. Life has begun to boil. That is just not invented the Telegraph, the telephone, the movie camera, the phonograph. At the junction of the 19th and 20th centuries, there was created an ideal environment for mental work, then the work of hundreds of people and ground hundreds of ideas.
In 1877 in new Jersey Edison invented the phonograph. The invention became an incredible sensation. I wonder what would Edison be if he admitted that only about 100 years later to listen to this same music will be using a mobile phone by pressing only one button. But we would never have this record, if not for the invention of the phonograph.
New Jersey has for many years remained the most populous state in all of America. People attracts like a magnet. Here attracts young families that want to move from the cramped flat in a country house, brokers from wall street who want to pay less tax, pensioners, students, and even those, who all his life longed for the freedom to be yourself.
“My husband said we need to organize a pride parade that he can’t live in the city, where festivals of LGBT pride, says the artist Miguel Cardenas. And then we organized. And it’s been 19 years.”
The founder of gay pride Jersey city pop art painter Cardenas — a descendant of Cuban immigrants. Once he built a career as an architect in Manhattan, hard earned and lived, as he says, in the endless new York stress. Then he dropped everything and moved to the other side of the Hudson, became a teacher for children with autism in the local public school, moved into the old stables of the 19th century, which are now altered into apartments. And was finally happy.
Jersey city this year was awarded the status of the most LGBT-friendly, that is, the most friendly to the LGBT community in the state. Same-sex couples live here in something freer than free, even in new York, some laws are softer than is allowed, for example, paid surrogacy and, therefore, same-sex and infertile couples can have children.
New Jersey is one of the oldest States of the USA — seemed to have absorbed all the stages of the history of the country, from the revolutionary war through the Golden age of industry to the present day, when the future for start-UPS with bold ideas and a competent understanding of the past.
By the way, the famous Statue of Liberty is not in new York, technically it is on the territory of the state of new Jersey. This state with its small towns, each of which as a separate country resembles America itself, where there is a place for every person, if only he had his own version of the dream. Let it even the children’s railway length in a life time.
