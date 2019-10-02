Haval H9 is presented which can overcome any off-road
October 2, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Chinese crossover got a version for extreme off-road.
Great Wall has released a new modification of the model Haval H9, which was developed to overcome the most extreme off-road. The new liftovoe suspension, powerful underbody protection, and expedition roof rack and led lighting. Additionally, the SUV has an enlarged grille, aggressive bumper and large wheels with reinforced rims wrapped in specialized tires.
Inside, the changes noted less, in particular, there was increased electronic “tidy” and improved infotainment system.
In motion extreme Haval H9 presumably will be powered by a modified 2.0-liter gasoline turbo engine capacity of 251 HP and 385 Nm of torque.