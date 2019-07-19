Have 7 children for the past 4 years was diagnosed with cancer in the California town sounding the alarm
The parents of one California city require further investigation about the presence of chemicals in water, soil and air after seven children over the past 4 years was diagnosed with cancer.
Earlier this year, they struggled to remove a cell tower from a local elementary school campus. They are now focused on the chemical in drinking water that is associated with cancer.
“Until we figure out what’s happening in this city, we will not stop,” said Kelly Prime, a mother whose son, Kyle, one of seven children in Ripon, which have in recent years diagnosed with cancer. Prime and the other mother has made the dismantling of cell towers, and since then the focus has shifted to drinking water.
“My intuition tells me that something here is causing these problems,” — said Prime.
In Ripon was a former nestlé factory, which used trichloroethylene, or TCE, which removed the caffeine from the coffee to the 1970-ies. Nestle dumped waste water plant in the sewers of the city. Recently, TCE was found in one of five municipal drinking water sources.
Ripon said that the levels of TCE have reached 90% of the maximum EPA allowed in drinking water last summer. The well was closed four months later. The city claims that the water “meets all established drinking water standards”. Nestle said that for more than 30 years, the company “has implemented … measures to clean and protect water to ensure … … levels not exceeding the standards in California.”
But a scientist from the University of California at San Francisco Wine Single, said that when it comes to such chemicals as TCE, safe exposure levels does not exist.
“Standards and recommendations for drinking water that we have now, for many decades, and they do not take into account recent scientific data showing that pregnant women and children are more susceptible to TCE,” said Single.
For the production and degreasing each year use millions of pounds of TCE. Chemical can migrate from industrial sites into the surrounding community through soil and water and can even become net odorless steam that rises in the house above.
“We know that it can cause cancer with any method of infection,” said Single.
Last year, CBS News visited Franklin, Indiana, where a dozen children were diagnosed with cancer. Non-profit organization found high levels of toxins, including TCE vapors in homes near an old industrial site. Purification and testing in accordance with EPA continues.
In the village of white Bear, Minnesota, residents diagnosed with cancer, and their families were outraged to learn that the company engaged in fishing and repairs, batteries, acknowledged that TCE the years, seeped into the air, reaching the level of seven times the allowable.
In Ripon families call for additional testing pair. “We have a lot more questions than answers, so until we get the answers to these questions, we are very concerned,” said Prime.
Regulators say the potential health effects of TCE depend on the amount and duration of exposure.
But Prime said that seeing the suffering of his son firsthand, she will do anything to the other parents experienced the same pain.
“It was hell … it changed life,- said Prime. — He hurts every day, losing weight, lose hair.”
“We must show them that we will fight for them,” she said.
The regional water Council was asked Nestle to conduct additional vapor testing to ensure that levels of TCE are consistent with new, more stringent standards set by the state. Nestle argues that the work plan was presented and approved by the Board.