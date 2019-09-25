Have a Jeep Wrangler was found to have problems with carrier frame
The national administration of safety of traffic of the USA (NHTSA) opened an investigation against the famous off-road Jeep Wrangler. The reason is the suspicion that it is because of bad welds frames can cause problems with the steering.
Office staff Office of Defects Investigation began to study the problem back in the fall of 2018, right after one of the owners of Wrangler complained about the poor welds of the frame.
Do Jeep have requested more information about all of the problems associated with welding and the problems with the steering. In the result it became clear that there is enough evidence of problems with welding the frame and need to start the investigation. Their conclusions NHTSA has not yet published, but the official investigation began.
Investigators of the Office of Defects Investigation will find out, if it don’t break
defective welds, the integrity of the Wrangler, and also connected between problems steering and welded seams.
How long will the investigation not yet known. If problem really exists, then the review will be SUVs the Jeep Wrangler model years 2018-2019.
Recall that in the fall of 2018 in the United States because of a defect of the frame withdrew 18,000 Wrangler SUV the fourth generation. All in all this model over the last few years revoked for at least five times.