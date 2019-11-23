Have a Mazda RX-7 showed a modification of the “universal”
Sports Roadster could turn into a practical vehicle, and some owners took advantage of that.
Few people would not like a lifetime to enjoy a selfish two-seater sports car type sports cars Mazda RX-7, but the reality is different. The guys from Road and Track found a great tuning available for the owners of these cars on the secondary market.
Just look at this adorable car! The elegant silhouette of the coupe is crowned by an additional compartment with extended roof at the rear. However, in this case it is more about style than practicality, because there is no space for the goods has not increased. Car in the photo belongs to Twitter user zunda_no_omochi.
Such additions to the body produced by the Japanese company in the automotive aftermarket Greddy specifically for the RX-7. Now the production of these discontinued parts, but on the secondary market you can find the part (on average, $ 1,200) and redesigned the car.