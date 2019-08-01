Have a seven year old boy, the doctors removed the extra teeth 526 (photos, video)

У семилетнего мальчика врачи удалили 526 лишних зубов (фото, видео)

In the dental center Indian city of Chennai, the doctors removed the boy’s 526 extra teeth. Seven Ravindran was hospitalized with a tumor on the lower jaw, which began to emerge when the patient was only three years. At first, the parents not too worried, but the tumor continued to grow.

At the hospital it turned out that Ravindran suffers from a rare case of odontoma — benign tumors, which consists of elements of dental tissues and formed by the bones of the jaws. The boy formed a lot of small rudimentary teeth.

Writes India Today, during a successful half-hour surgery, doctors removed the “bag” weighing 200 grams and measuring four by three inches, which was 526 teeth of different sizes. Now the child is 21 teeth, which is normal for his age.

