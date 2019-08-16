Have a seven year old boy was removed from the teeth 526. VIDEO
7-year-old boy, who began to complain of pain in the jaw, found 526 teeth in the mouth. About this CNN said the hospital in India where he was receiving treatment.
The boy was hospitalized last month due to swelling and pain next to molars in the lower jaw on the right.
When the doctors did x-rays of the mouth, they found at the bottom of the cavity is filled with “the wrong teeth”, said Dr. Pratiba Ramani, head of the Department of pathology of the oral cavity and maxillofacial region dental College and hospital Saveetha.
Surgery to remove teeth held last month.
After the detection cavity with the teeth of the Ramani team took four to five hours to empty the cavity and confirm its contents – hundreds of teeth.
“There were 526 of the tooth, in size from 0.1 millimeter (0.004 inch) to 15 millimeters (0.6 inches). Even the smallest piece was a crown, the root and the enamel coating that pointed to the tooth,” she said.
According to Ramani, the boy was discharged three days after surgery and, as expected, he’ll fully recover.
The doctor added that the child is suffering from a very rare disease – the composite odontoma. The cause of the disease could be genetics or environmental factors, e.g. radiation.
The parents told the doctors, they noticed swelling of the jaw, when the child was three years old, but there was nothing I could do about it. The boy would not let doctors examine him.
Dr. Senthilnathan, head of the Department of maxillofacial surgery hospital and one of the two surgeons, prooperirovat boy, spoke in detail about this procedure CNN.
“Under General anesthesia we drilled the jaw from above, — he said. We have not broken the bone laterally, that is, the operation of the reconstruction was not required. Cavity with teeth removed. Imagine it like a balloon with small pieces inside.”
The doctor said that the discovery showed once again that it is important to seek the assistance of dentists.
In the case of Ravindra, then it is all good. Now he has a healthy number of teeth – 21.