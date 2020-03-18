Have another player Juventus was diagnosed with coronavirus
Blaise Matuidi
Midfielder Blaise Matuidi is the second player of Juventus, who passed test positive for coronavirus, reported on the official website of the club.
French football is in isolation since March 11 and still have not felt any symptoms of the disease. It is reported that the player feels good, but will continue to live in the same regime and will be under the supervision.
We will remind, the first player, not just at Juventus, but in the whole of Serie A, who has contracted coronavirus was Daniele Abuse. After the detection of the virus in Swearing Juventus went into quarantine.
Recall that the Serie A has suspended matches due to pandemic indefinitely.
World champion in 2018 in the national team of France Matuidi donated prize money from the world Cup, in the amount of 330 thousand dollars, to charity.