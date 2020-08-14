Have Belarus skasovano niblick match football championship
August 14, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Association “Beloruska the football Federation” (abff) Podolia about perenosenna najblizih match the championship of the country, nform the press Department organization.
Oftin reason – force-major obstavini.
Powdersit scho moved match “Dynamo” (Minsk) – “Smolevich” I “Mnsc” – “Neman”, and also igri Cup of the country “Naftan” – “Gorodeya” I “Gomel” – “Shakhtar”.
Also vaklamana match Perso Drugo LG.
Us podenki transferred onto nevinchany terms. Dati holding knogo become VDOM later.