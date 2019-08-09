Have bought up all the iodine: stir in Russia after an explosion at a military facility
In Russia, after an explosion at a military base near Severodvinsk (Arkhangelsk oblast) has created panic among the local population urgently bought in the pharmacies all of the iodine escaping from increased background radiation.
Also there were reports that the military blew up a liquid rocket propulsion system. This, in particular, said resource 29.ru.
In connection with the increase in radiation background, the regional authorities have closed the local port for entry of foreign ships, however, restrictions on the population was not administered, including made no decision about the evacuation.
The Governor of the Arkhangelsk region Igor Orlov continues to assert that the level of background radiation is within the norm that supposedly “confirmed all services and all systems of control.”
