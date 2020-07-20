Have matches, “Manchester Siti” – “the Arsenal” and “Manchester United” – “Cells” vitacilina fnally Cup Englandiï (video)
July 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
“Uebl”
View from the past CANDU vabolis pufall podenki Cup Englandiï.
Match “Manchester Siti” – “the Arsenal” and “Manchester United” – “Cells” held on “Ombl”.
In oboh sustrag of mancunians-londonskogo Protestant Peremogy steel stalion the club.
“Canonry” sensacine objrole vacano production season s rahunkom 2:0, Abida m AC – on rahunku labonza N RA-Emerge of Forward.
A “pensare”, takozh s previou have two m AC (3:1), perevrali pdopa OLE Gunnar Solsk of aera.
Final budesa on “Ombl” 1 August.