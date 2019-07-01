‘Have not seen’: Mexico summer filled up with snow. PHOTO. VIDEO

| July 1, 2019 | News | No Comments

Six suburban areas in the Mexican city of Guadalajara were suddenly inundated with thick snow-ice layer.

'Такого еще не видели': Мексику завалило летним снегом. ФОТО. ВИДЕО

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

In some places the thickness of this cover has reached a meter and a half, writes the BBC.

'Такого еще не видели': Мексику завалило летним снегом. ФОТО. ВИДЕО

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

Guadalajara is a city with five million inhabitants, located to the North of Mexico city.

'Такого еще не видели': Мексику завалило летним снегом. ФОТО. ВИДЕО

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

Local authorities also reported fallen trees and flooding. The affected messages are not.

'Такого еще не видели': Мексику завалило летним снегом. ФОТО. ВИДЕО

Photo: screenshot video

The air temperature in the city was around 30 degrees Celsius, when the neighborhood was suddenly struck by a powerful castle.

Damaged about 200 houses and many cars. The Governor of the state called the event incredible.

“And then we ask, is it really happen to global climate change. This natural phenomenon we’ve ever seen,” said the Governor.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.