‘Have not seen’: Mexico summer filled up with snow. PHOTO. VIDEO
July 1, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Six suburban areas in the Mexican city of Guadalajara were suddenly inundated with thick snow-ice layer.
In some places the thickness of this cover has reached a meter and a half, writes the BBC.
Guadalajara is a city with five million inhabitants, located to the North of Mexico city.
Local authorities also reported fallen trees and flooding. The affected messages are not.
The air temperature in the city was around 30 degrees Celsius, when the neighborhood was suddenly struck by a powerful castle.
Damaged about 200 houses and many cars. The Governor of the state called the event incredible.
“And then we ask, is it really happen to global climate change. This natural phenomenon we’ve ever seen,” said the Governor.