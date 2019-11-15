Have problem with money? Read the prayer to Saint Nicholas and say goodbye to the financial crisis
When times are tough, people often turn to God. There are many prayers that help to solve different problems. Among them, the prayer to Saint Nicholas occupies a key place. This Saint was famous for generosity were able to send grace to those who suffer and all who were in a deplorable situation. It also helps those who need financial help, should just keep the faith in your heart.
The Lord’s prayer our father, who art in in heaven, hallowed be Thy name; Thy Kingdom come; Thy will be done, as in heaven and on earth. Our daily bread give us this day; and forgive us our debts, yako as we leave our debtors; and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For Thine is the Kingdom, the power and the glory forever and ever. Amen.
Prayer to Saint Nicholas (the first option)
O all-praised, the great Wonderworker, Saint of Christ, father Nicholas! We pray to thee, awake hope of all Christians, loyal to defend the hungry Karmiel, crying with joy, the sick physician, on the sea floating the Manager, poor and orphaned writer and all the fast assistant and the patron, Yes peace ZDE we will life and sodomise to see the glory of God’s elect in heaven and they constantly uspevati one in Trinity pokoleniem God forever and ever. Amen.
Prayer to Saint Nicholas (the second option)
Great zastupnici, Bishop of God, Nicholas priblizeni, others like sunflower asiaby wonders, calling thee same speedy uslyshal is their ever predvajati and spacesi, and izbavlenii, and from troubles of all sorts shimauchi from God this year-miracles and gifts of grace. Hearken unto me, the unworthy, thee with faith and prayer invoking you brought singing; you Bo an advocate for affection for Christ offering. About presiouse in a wonderful, Saint of the mountain! thou has the courage, Vladica soon appeared, and prepodobniy their hands in prayer to Him stretch out on me Gresham, and from Him the bounties of goodness on me, o mi, and receive me at his intercession; and from all ills and evils deliver me, from the invasion of enemies visible and invisible Svoboda, and those of all the slander and destroy Saharsa, and borusa me throughout my life reflecting; with sin my forgiveness to ask, and saved me from a representative of Christ and the Kingdom of Heaven vouchsafe elocity for a lot of humanity, to him belongs every glory, honor and worship, with his beginningless father and the Holy and Good and life-creating Spirit, now and ever and unto the ages of ages.