Have to be proud: the son of Potap won an unexpected talent
The rapper was amazed by the skills of Andrew
Potap – happy dad of 10-year-old son Andrew from his first marriage. He is proud of the achievements of the son, and tries to actively spend leisure time with him. So, a boy like his star dad, loves basketball and is showing pretty good results. Recently Potapov and Andrey vacationed together in Greece, the rapper literally filled Instagram shots with her son. Now the producer had the opportunity to work with the boy, and he managed to impress the father-professional skills and talents.
In Instagam Potapov published photos and videos from his meeting with the students of one of Kyiv children’s schools television. He came to curious children not one, but in the company of your son, which is not worse than the Pope held a lecture for their peers.
“We need to learn from children, I was struck by my own son, he was cool, informative and bright! My son!” proudly written by the producer.
It should be noted that creative children-future stars originally met Potap – they armed themselves with bags with the logo of the famous supermarket chain, which the rapper sang one of the songs his group MOZGI, and shouted the appropriate line from a song.
- Father’s pride
- What Potap good. With the children engaged in
- Cool son!
- Just superovo
- Papkin pride. Really good job, Andrew
- You are the coolest
- The proud mom and dad
- Cool
- Our children – our pride
- Handsome