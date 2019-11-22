Have to wait a relatively short time: in Russia said, when Putin will leave the presidency
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who allegedly is looking for a successor, in 2024 will not run for another presidential term. In an interview, Vladimir Pozner, said presidential adviser and former head of the Kremlin administration Valentin Yumashev.
Yumashev recalled that Putin in power for 19 years, and initially, when he became the successor of Boris Yeltsin, Putin did not intend so long to lead Russia.
“I think if you ask Vladimir Putin today, with confidence at 99 percent, he says, that in 2024 it will go away. …For him, the task was to work out the first time, then the second. But then arose a new situation, and in 2008 he made the decision that the President will be Medvedev, and he will become Prime Minister”, — said Valentin Yumashev.
Recall that in late December 1999, by decree of Boris Yeltsin, Putin became acting President. Was officially elected President on March 26, 2000, after which he was reelected in 2004, 2012 and 2018. In October 2024 it must be fulfilled 72.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, the head of the Kremlin’s looking for a successor who would be able to continue today’s Imperial policy.
The aggressive policy of the Russian President has repeatedly expressed opposition politicians and journalists. In particular, the military expert Alexander Goltz believes that the Kremlin is openly preparing for nuclear war.
