Hawaiian island is being evacuated because of the massive fire. PHOTO. VIDEO
The fire caused the evacuation of more than 600 people on Maui, while firefighters tried to keep the fire from spreading away from residential areas, officials said Hawaii.
According to city hall, the fire in the Central part of Maui has burned 3,000 acres (1214,057 hectare). This led to the evacuation of residents of Kihei and Maalea because on Thursday, he was out of control. Residents are also transported their animals to high school in the neighborhood.
“This fire remains a threat to our community. Residents are urged to remain vigilant in regard to the changing conditions,” said the mayor County of Maui Michael Victorino.
After dark, the mayor said that the fire will not be able to take the fire under control overnight.
“We can’t fight the fire tonight. We are not going to send firefighters in a dangerous place,” said Victorino on Thursday.
The County of Maui has activated its emergency Centre to respond to a fire Thursday morning. By noon, the flames got out of control, and the emergency services staff sent an alert to residents about the evacuation.
We presenter Oprah Winfrey has a house in the area. After learning about the fire, she allowed the government to use its private road in the fight against fire.
“Thank you Oprah for what she has provided to the County of Maui access to a private road to assist in fighting a fire on Maui,” wrote the Governor of Hawaii David IgE.
Flights from Kahului airport briefly suspended, but soon reinstated. The fire affected the access to the airport, which worked on emergency generators. The tourism authority of Hawaii advised visitors heading to the airport or from the airport to contact their airlines for more information due to issues with nutrition.