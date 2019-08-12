Hayley and Justin Bieber on vacation in Malibu

It seems that the rumors of a rift in the star family exaggerated.

Хейли и Джастин Бибер на отдыхе в Малибу

Despite the depression of Justin, and from time to time arising in the media rumors about discord in the family Biebers, the couple looks very happy. Haley and her husband spent Friday in Malibu, walked around and went to dinner at Nobu restaurant. They looked like typical teenagers: in “ansah” and “new balansag”, wide trousers and supersmooth t-shirts, funny hats and Fanny pack. It is no exaggeration to say that Haley has once again confirmed its status as a style icon for modern teenagers — even the most extravagant and baggy jeans combo look very elegant. Take the example!

