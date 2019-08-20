Hayley and Justin Bieber returned from vacation in Malibu
Family Biebers spent this summer on vacation in Malibu. The couple went to restaurants, traveled by private yacht. And looked very happy. Hayley posted a new photo, which gently embraces her husband, signing it: “Vacation is officially over. Come back to reality,” according to the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
Even on this picture you can see how many TLC shows Hayley to a young wife. It seems that the singer carries the girls — Hayley is not only beautiful and successful, not only able to gain status as a global style icon but knows how to love. Don’t know whether the rumors are true about depression Justin, but in such company it is clearly nothing to worry about — his lover is patient and caring, no matter what.
I hope that a bad diagnosis is still a rumor, and a couple just happily enjoying summer and each other. What we all want. Yet summer is also not officially ended.