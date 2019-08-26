Hayley Bieber delights stylish images
On the eve of the upcoming Grand wedding of Haley Bieber is a lack of organizational concerns, that does not prevent the model over and over again to confirm the status of style icons of our time and change a few fashion sets during the day in Los Angeles, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.
First, 22-year-old beauty was spotted in variations on the theme green full look, however, as befits a “Princess of style” — in the original version. The summer “garden” suit in small cell was like a naive child outfit if Haley didn’t combine it with neon sneakers Nike Air Force 1 Low “Off-White Volt”.
In the evening Haley spoke at the contrast, focusing on a flawless versity blazer mustard color on top of the romantic and provocative crop-top.