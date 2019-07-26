Hayley Bieber first showed off luxurious engagement ring closeup
Justin Bieber has not stinted on the ring for the beloved woman.
While some continue to argue that Justin Bieber still loves Selena Gomez and remains with Haley only because he desperately needs the support of others — in awe of how kind and thoughtful the singer treats his wife. By the way, the second is difficult to refute. Rumor has it that it is for Hailey and Justin, staying in a depression, agreed to a photo shoot for Vogue; as soon as they break up at least for a day, the singer goes to sleep network photos sweetheart… What can we say about the gifts that Bieber happy his beloved woman!
For example, thanks to the new photo in Instagram, all network users can see a closeup of a luxurious engagement ring with a huge diamond, which he presented to supermodel her lover on the day of marriage. Well, you see, women don’t like such a luxury does not give. Lucky Hayley!