Hayley Bieber starred in a stylish photo shoot for W magazine

August 8, 2019
American model and wife of singer Justin Bieber, Hayley took part in a fashion photo story for W magazine.

There, she demonstrated the images that will be worn by all the stars this fall.

The author of the photo shoot in the publication became fashion photographer Colin Dodgson and stylist shooting acted Sarah Munves. Warm and cozy photos of 22-year-old Hayley wore things of luxury brands: Gucci, Versace, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Loewe and other.

Key trends of the coming fall fairly fit slim and charismatic model. Among the things you can see, which is especially popular in the new season will be oversized, snake and leopard prints, leather clothing, shoes with an elongated toe. Almost all of what they wore last spring and that burst into the world of fashion.

It’s safe to say that in 2019 Haley Bieber would be a good candidate for the unofficial title of “Miss America”… and the first pop-lady, – think about the model issue.

